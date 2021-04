Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 21:24 Hits: 2

New York Times journalists want the company to bring in “Ally McBeal”-style gender neutral bathrooms and to retroactively revise the bylines of transgender journalists who have changed their names. Those are the issues topping the list of demand by the Gray Lady’s unionized editorial staffers as negotiations kick off for a new contract, Media Ink...

Read more https://nypost.com/2021/04/20/new-york-times-balks-at-gender-demands-in-contract-negotiations/