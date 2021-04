Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

As mass shootings and COVID ravage the country, Tennessee Republicans are focused on demonizing transgender school girls. And they're willing to bankrupt the state to do it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/trans-billionaire-music-industry-send-pointed-message-tennessee-gop/