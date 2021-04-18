The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

German NGO files legal case against Chechen officials over anti-gay purges

Exclusive: five Ramzan Kadyrov allies subject of criminal complaint for crimes against humanity

Five officials from the inner circle of Chechnya’s autocratic leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, are the subject of a criminal complaint in Germany for crimes against humanity, in a legal attempt to seek justice over the semi-autonomous Russian republic’s anti-gay purges.

The 97-page charge sheet, extracts of which have been seen by the Guardian, accuses the Chechen military and state apparatus of persecution, unlawful arrests, torture, sexual violence and incitement to murder at least 150 individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation since February 2017.

