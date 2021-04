Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 16:25 Hits: 5

File/Congressional portraits

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are condemning Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar's Trump-worshipping group for "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/gop-house-members-starting-anglo-saxon-caucus-receive-relentless-online-clowning/