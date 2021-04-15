The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Category: Sex Hits: 5

‘Pink tax’ on women’s military uniform items would be eliminated under new proposal‘Pink tax’ on women’s military uniform items would be eliminated under new proposal New legislation before Congress would require military leaders to eliminate the so-called “pink tax” by ensuring women receive uniform allowances more in line with what men receive. The bipartisan proposal, introduced Wednesday, comes just weeks after the Government Accountability Office found that women service members can pay as much as $8,300 out-of-pocket over the course of a 20-year career...

Read more https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/pink-tax-on-womens-military-uniform-items-would-be-eliminated-under-new-proposal/

