The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Listen: It’s Great Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood Could Come Out—But Does He Deserve A Netflix Show?

Category: Sex Hits: 3

“Compare him to someone like Lil Nas X—a gay Black man who has to do everything right and nothing wrong just to be himself. We have Colton who harassed his last girlfriend and who was then given a Netflix show about his gay journey.”

Listen: It’s Great Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood Could Come Out—But Does He Deserve A Netflix Show?

View Entire Post ›

Read more https://www.buzzfeed.com/daily/bachelor-colton-underwood-coming-out-netflix

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version