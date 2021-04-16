‘Media beat-up’: Herald Sun, Daily Mail and Seven hijack campaign with fake pronoun debate | The Weekly Beast

Articles

#SpeakingUpSpeaksVolumes falsely reported as campaign to ban use of ‘mum’ and ‘dad’. Plus: Alan Jones’ birthday coincides with new low in ratings

A public health campaign, #SpeakingUpSpeaksVolumes, to encourage people to support LGBTIQ young people – who are five times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers of a similar age – has been derailed by media reports that inaccurately claimed advocates were trying to ban the use of terms such as “mum” and “dad”.

The North Western Melbourne Primary Health Network (NWMPHN) told Weekly Beast reports in the Herald Sun, the Daily Mail and seven.com.au “misleadingly characterised the campaign as a debate about pronouns”, which was never mentioned in the press release.

