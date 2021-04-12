‘I want to show the pride’: photo essay of the Two Spirit Indigenous people

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

Photographer Magdalena Wosinska spent about two weeks sleeping in the basement of a community center looking to show the beauty of the community in Pine Ridge

When Monique “Muffie” Mousseau was in the fourth grade she got expelled from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic school on the Pine Ridge Indian reservation in South Dakota.

Her classmates didn’t like the beaded moccasins her grandmother made for her and the two braids she sported, which were held together by hand-beaded hair ties.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/12/photo-essay-two-spirit-indigenous-people-pine-ridge-reservation