Arkansas governor who vetoed anti-trans law defends other anti-trans bills

State legislature overturned Asa Hutchinson’s block on law banning gender-confirming treatment for young people
Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, has defended his decision to veto a state law banning gender-confirming treatments for transgender youth – a veto the state legislature immediately overturned.
