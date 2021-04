Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 16:38 Hits: 4

Arkansas Legislature

Fresh off overturning the Republican governor's veto to enact one of the most anti-trans legislation in the country, Arkansas lawmakers now want to protect people who deliberately misgender and deadname others.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/arkansas-legislature-now-aims-ban-trans-peoples-correct-names-pronouns-schools/