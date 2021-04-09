The Great British Art Tour: a barn, a bomb and a bond that united three women

Articles

With public art collections closed we are bringing the art to you, exploring highlights and hidden gems from across the country in partnership with Art UK. Today’s pick: Edith Ailsa Craig by Clare Atwood at Smallhythe Place

This intimate portrait of Edith (Edy) Craig provides a glimpse into the lives of three women who lived together, their home a lively and pioneering place, offering women freedom of expression in art, gender and sexuality.

The daughter of celebrated actor Ellen Terry, Craig followed her mother into the theatre, becoming a prolific director, producer and costumier. An early exponent of feminist theatre and a suffrage activist, she was a founding member of the Actresses’ Franchise League and the Pioneer Players theatre society, and produced about 150 plays in support of the suffrage movement.

