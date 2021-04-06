Keir Starmer apologises for visiting church behind gay 'exorcisms'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 13:45 Hits: 1

Visiting Jesus Church in Brent was a ‘mistake’, says the Labour leader after pressure from LGBTQ+ activists

The Labour leader Keir Starmer has apologised for visiting a north London church that has faced criticism for homophobia.

Starmer said he disagreed with the views espoused by the leaders of Jesus House in Brent, which hosts a vaccination centre but has also been accused of carrying out “exorcisms” on gay people, adding that he only learned of the concerns after his visit on Good Friday.

I completely disagree with Jesus House’s beliefs on LGBT+ rights, which I was not aware of before my visit. I apologise for the hurt my visit caused and have taken down the video. It was a mistake and I accept that.

Thank you @KeirStarmer. We are pleased that you have recognised and apologised for this mistake. We look forward to working with you to end conversion therapy and achieve equality for LGBT+ people. https://t.co/kG1gkYS1vY

