'I felt this crushing guilt': how faith-based LGBTQ conversion practices harm young Australians

A new study finds survivors who want to keep practising their faith can experience fresh shame when accessing mental health support

Inside a ramshackle shed on the Gold Coast in 2008, a Baptist church leader awaited the arrival of a terrified teenager called Nashy.

Nashy’s father, aghast his 17-year-old son had been accessing homosexual online content, waited in the car. Inside, Nashy was told: you are evil, possessed by the demon of homosexuality which must now be exorcised from you.

