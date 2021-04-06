The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'I felt this crushing guilt': how faith-based LGBTQ conversion practices harm young Australians

Category: Sex Hits: 2

A new study finds survivors who want to keep practising their faith can experience fresh shame when accessing mental health support

Inside a ramshackle shed on the Gold Coast in 2008, a Baptist church leader awaited the arrival of a terrified teenager called Nashy.

Nashy’s father, aghast his 17-year-old son had been accessing homosexual online content, waited in the car. Inside, Nashy was told: you are evil, possessed by the demon of homosexuality which must now be exorcised from you.

Related: Victoria bans gay conversion practices after 12-hour debate

Related: I thought I was over my Catholic guilt about being gay. Maybe I was wrong? | Antoun Issa

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/07/i-felt-this-crushing-guilt-how-faith-based-lgbtq-conversion-practices-harm-young-australians

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version