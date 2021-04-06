Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 13:04 Hits: 3

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Women’s Budget Group asked respondents across the UK to reflect onhow their lives have changed and whether the Government’s response has met their needs. Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we find that many women do not believe their needs have been met by the UK or devolved …

Continue reading "Women’s Budget Group report: One year on, women are less likely than men to feel the Government’s response to Covid-19 has met their needs"

The post Women’s Budget Group report: One year on, women are less likely than men to feel the Government’s response to Covid-19 has met their needs appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-budget-group-report-one-year-on-women-are-less-likely-than-men-to-feel-the-governments-response-to-covid-19-has-met-their-needs/