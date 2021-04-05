The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arkansas governor vetoes bill banning medical treatment for young trans people

Asa Hutchinson veto followed pleas from pediatricians, social workers and parents who said measure would harm trans youths

The Republican governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, has vetoed a controversial bill which would have stopped anyone under the age of 18 getting treatment involving gender reassignment surgery or medication in the southern state.

Arkansas would have been the first state to take such a move. Its Republican-controlled legislature could still enact the measure, however, since it takes only a simple majority to override an Arkansas governor’s veto.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/05/arkansas-trans-healthcare-bill

