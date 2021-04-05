'Sexual minorities are often invisible': meet Seoul's only LGBT mayoral candidate

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 23:52 Hits: 4

Oh Tae-yang was spurred to run for mayor by the deaths of high-profile LGBT figures, and has upset some in conservative South Korea

One morning in late March, Oh Tae-yang awoke to news that his campaign banners, which feature rainbow flags and pledges to work toward same-sex marriage, had been vandalised, torn down and strewn across the ground.

After he got over the initial surprise, he noticed a particular detail in the destruction. “The banners had been ripped horizontally just below my neck, as if the person who did it was thinking of cutting my head off,” Oh said.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/06/seoul-mayor-election-lgbt-candidate-south-korea-oh-tae-yang