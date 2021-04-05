The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Sexual minorities are often invisible': meet Seoul's only LGBT mayoral candidate

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Oh Tae-yang was spurred to run for mayor by the deaths of high-profile LGBT figures, and has upset some in conservative South Korea

One morning in late March, Oh Tae-yang awoke to news that his campaign banners, which feature rainbow flags and pledges to work toward same-sex marriage, had been vandalised, torn down and strewn across the ground.

After he got over the initial surprise, he noticed a particular detail in the destruction. “The banners had been ripped horizontally just below my neck, as if the person who did it was thinking of cutting my head off,” Oh said.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/06/seoul-mayor-election-lgbt-candidate-south-korea-oh-tae-yang

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version