Keir Starmer criticised over visit to church where pastor opposed same-sex marriage

Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021

Labour leader praised Jesus House in London as ‘wonderful example’ of a church serving its community

Keir Starmer has been criticised after visiting a church that has been widely condemned for its attitudes towards homosexuality.

The Labour leader went to Jesus House in Brent Cross, north-west London, on Friday and praised it as a “wonderful example” of a church serving its community during the pandemic, including acting as a vaccination centre.

