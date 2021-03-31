The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Celebrate transgender day of visibility by looking at me, specifically | Harron Walker

It won’t improve trans people’s material conditions, but it’ll definitely make me feel great

I awoke this morning as I do every morning with a burning, unquenchable lust to be seen. Thankfully, what with it being Transgender Day of Visibility and all, I might finally have that need met.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the annual holiday aims to uplift trans people and affirm our existence. It was created in 2009 by Rachel Crandall-Crocker, the executive director of Transgender Michigan, to “celebrate the living”. The community already had Transgender Day of Remembrance, but the annual November observance’s focus on death and violence always left her feeling depressed and alienated.

