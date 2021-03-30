LGBTQ+ people face 'starkly' higher Covid risk: 'Needs aren't being met'

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Pandemic worsens health gap fueled by barriers to care and underlying conditions

Queer and transgender people across the US have been more vulnerable to contracting and dying of Covid-19 than their straight, cisgender counterparts, several new studies have found, with barriers to medical care and high rates of underlying conditions exacerbating the pandemic’s toll.

Much about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on LGBTQ+ Americans remains unknown. Few national surveys on Covid-19 ask people about their sexual orientation or gender identity; it’s unclear how many LGBTQ+ people have contracted coronavirus, or how many have succumbed to it.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in February found gay, lesbian and bisexual people in the US have higher rates of underlying conditions like asthma, cancer and heart disease that put them at higher risk of being hospitalized or dying of Covid-19,

The Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, reported that same month that LGBTQ+ people of color were twice as likely as white, non-LGBTQ+ people to test positive for the coronavirus.

A study published late last year found that trans women living in cities including Boston, Miami, New York, and Washington not only had higher rates of underlying conditions, but also faced massive barriers to accessing healthcare – with nearly a fifth of the 1,020 women surveyed reporting mistreatment from medical professionals. Transgender women living with HIV were the most vulnerable to Covid-19, the report found.

A study published in the journal Vaccines in March found that mistrust of the medical establishment fueled vaccine hesitancy among LGBTQ+ adults.

