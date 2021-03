Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 6

Screenshot/Twitter

State Rep. Park Cannon knocked on the governor's door as he signed a bill to restrict voting rights. Police say they thought a riot would break out if they didn't immediately arrest her.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/cops-compare-black-lawmaker-arrested-knocking-governors-door-maga-rioters/