Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 07:12 Hits: 7

Tom Dare’s hilarious podcast celebrates what he calls a ‘really gay’ scene – and has tackled its homophobia

Back in November, the Hell Bent for Metal podcast (HBFM) put out their first episode, called Gay Satanic Love Songs. If you’re worried that they played their trump card too early, this was followed by an edition entitled BDSM Gear and Black Metal, and another named Horny German Werewolves.

It quickly became clear what you were getting: it’s gay, it’s about heavy metal, and it’s very, very funny. As a gay rock fan, HBFM founder and co-host Tom Dare’s hope was to be visible to other LGBTQ+ lovers of heavy music, and to offer a queer perspective that he felt was missing from a scene that is still affected by homophobia.

Related: Sign up for the Sleeve Notes email: music news, bold reviews and unexpected extras

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/mar/30/hell-bent-for-metal-the-podcast-for-lgbtq-rock-fans-with-horny-german-werewolves