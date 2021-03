Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 3

Screenshot

While the religious right is flipping out over the new "satanic" video, it is officially Dad Certified.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/lil-nas-xs-proud-dad-gospel-singer-rightwinger-twitter-found-hard-way/