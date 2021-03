Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot/YouTube

He has performed with the out bisexual singer for years. Now he claims he can't understand why "sexual preferences" are "so prevalent in music."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/lady-gagas-birthday-weekend-marred-bassist-deriding-agenda-sexual-preference/