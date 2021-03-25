The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New £50 note featuring Alan Turing to enter circulation in June

Polymer banknote pays tribute to scientist who cracked Enigma code during second world war

A new £50 note featuring Alan Turing, the scientist best known for his codebreaking work during the second world war, has been unveiled by the Bank of England and will go into circulation on 23 June, the date of his birth.

The Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, was due to reveal the design, which incorporates several features relating to Turing, on Thursday morning.

