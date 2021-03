Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 16:34 Hits: 5

TOKYO – An online advertisement featuring a woman saying the debate over gender equality is outdated has sparked furore in Japan for being sexist, a month after an outcry over sexist comments by the former Olympics organizing chief saw him step down. In the advertisement, which was released on Monday to promote an evening TV...

Read more https://nypost.com/2021/03/24/advert-calling-equality-outdated-sparks-outrage-in-japan/