Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 11

From queer punks in Huddersfield to lesbian-run sound systems in Brixton, Black LGBTQ Britons have been raiding their old photograph collections to document some pioneering scenes

We launched the digital archive Black and Gay, Back in the Day on Instagram at the start of LGBTQ History Month on 1 February. We wanted to document the lives of Black queer people in Britain – not just those seen as icons or famous figures but the everyday people who contributed to the building of Black culture and frequented Black spaces. The response was overwhelming – and our collection of images, based on public submissions, is growing every week.

Our priority is the history that has been buried – the old clothes, creased photographs, leaflets and posters – hidden in people’s homes. This gives our archive the feel of a family photo album, with images that evoke memories, connect old lovers and educate younger Black queers about the spaces that have existed in the past.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/mar/22/this-is-radical-love-the-glorious-rich-history-of-black-queer-britain