Calls for overhaul of Pride in London after series of resignations

Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021

Campaigners urge rethink amid allegations that people of colour faced hostile environment

Campaigners have described the resignation of Pride in London’s co-chairs and senior directors as a landmark moment for the body and called for a fundamental rethink of how the UK’s largest Pride march operates.

Five directors including the co-chairs Michael Salter-Church, who founded the organisation, and Alison Camps resigned with immediate effect on Friday following a turbulent week amid allegations of a hostile environment for people of colour and bullying within the organisation.

