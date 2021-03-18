The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Entire Pride in London advisory board resigns citing 'hostile environment'

Exclusive: resignation letter accuses LGBTQ+ rights group of failing to support volunteers of colour

Every member of Pride in London’s community advisory board has resigned citing an alleged culture of bullying and a “hostile environment” for people of colour volunteers.

The resignation of the board on Thursday comes after several directors stepped down, including Pride in London’s most senior black volunteer, deepening a race crisis within the organisation behind the UK’s largest Pride march.

