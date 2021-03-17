Japanese court rules gay marriage ban is unconstitutional

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

LGBT activists celebrate as landmark decision boosts campaign to legalise same-sex unions



A court has given hope to the campaign to legalise gay marriage in Japan after it ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to wed is unconstitutional.

Japan is the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnerships, while its constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes”.

