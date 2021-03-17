US father pleads against bill that would ban trans daughter’s right to play sports

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Brandon Boulware urged Missouri lawmakers to reject bill that would designate school athletic teams based on ‘biological sex’

The father of a transgender girl has attracted millions of views with his moving plea to Missouri lawmakers to reject a bill that would ban her from playing on girls’ sports teams.

Speaking at a hearing of the bill in the Missouri House of Representatives earlier this month, Brandon Boulware told how for years, against the advice of teachers and therapists, he and his wife forced their child to “wear boy clothes, get short haircuts and play on boys’ sports teams”.

