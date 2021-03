Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

The religious right is using the same tactics, for the same reasons, to stop medical treatment or sports for trans youth as it has against abortion providers.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/theres-close-connection-religious-rights-anti-trans-anti-abortion-efforts/