Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 00:01 Hits: 3

YouTube

Sgt. Byun suddenly passed just over a year after her discharge from the South Korea's military, which earned the country scrutiny from the United Nations and LGBTQ activists.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/activists-civilians-mourn-trans-soldier-banned-military-discovered-dead/