Amazon to stop selling books that frame LGBTQ+ identities as mental illness

Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

Retail giant announces decision in letter to Republican US senators about removal of book by conservative academic

Amazon will no longer sell books that frame gay, lesbian, transgender and other sexual identities as a mental illness.

The company made the announcement public in a letter sent to Republican senators who had asked why Amazon had stopped selling When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment, a book by the conservative academic Ryan Anderson, best known for his opposition to same-sex marriage.

