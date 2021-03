Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 23:00 Hits: 5

Steve Jurvetson/Wikipedia

"We have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/gop-senators-complained-amazon-refused-sell-one-anti-trans-book-now-wont-sell/