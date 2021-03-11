Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Move seen as a symbolic protest against discriminatory policies promoted in Poland and Hungary

MEPs have voted to declare the EU an “LGBTIQ freedom zone” in a symbolic protest against discriminatory policies promoted in Poland and Hungary where regions have set themselves against the “ideology” of equality.

Two years after the first local authority in Poland declared itself an ‘‘LGBTIQ-free zone”, the European parliament adopted its resolution by 492 votes in favour, 141 against and 46 abstentions.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/11/meps-vote-to-declare-the-european-union-an-lgbtiq-freedom-zone