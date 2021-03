Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 22:01 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

Bills attacking trans women athletes and trans youth are pending in at least 24 states, part of a GOP effort to find a wedge issue to use in 2022. They must have forgot what happen in North Carolina.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/republicans-believe-just-ticket-win-back-voters-transphobia/