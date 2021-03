Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Screenshot/C-SPAN

The bisexual senator was one of eight Dems to vote against a minimum wage increase stipulation with the COVID-19 relief bill. But she's the one receiving 'Marie Antoinette' comparisons.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/kyrsten-sinema-faces-condemnation-no-vote-increasing-minimum-wage/