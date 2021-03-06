Thousands turn out for Sydney's Covid-adapted Mardi Gras

Articles

Rita Ora performs at one of few Pride events allowed to go ahead, with crowds staying seated

Thousands of people turned out for Sydney’s 43rd Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday, one of the world’s few Pride events allowed to go ahead.

The British pop star Rita Ora closed the event with an electric performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the Mardi Gras was held for the first time in the event’s history.

