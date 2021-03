Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 22:00 Hits: 2

Screenshot/C-SPAN

Senators expressed outrage that a former football coach-turned-senator even introduced the amendment. Voting still came nearly down party lines, and one non-vote made the difference.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/gop-senators-tried-add-trans-girls-sports-ban-covid-bill-nearly-passed/