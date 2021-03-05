The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Rainbows are everywhere but no one’s really around': Sydney's Mardi Gras in Covid times

Despite reduced capacity and a shift from Oxford Street to the SCG, marchers in this year’s parade hope it will be ‘electrifying but safe’

“Happy la-di-da” was the singsong greeting heard on Sydney’s Oxford Street last March: rhyming slang commemorating Mardi Gras, the city’s final mass event before Covid-19 hit.

“Gay Christmas”, as it’s colloquially called, will look different this year – 35,000 ticket holders will watch the parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a more controllable environment than Oxford Street, traditionally lined with some 200,000 spectators.

Covid made us even more creative

