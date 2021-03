Articles

BRUSSELS — The European Union executive wants to force employers to be much more open about how much their staff earn to make it easier for women to challenge wage imbalances and close the gender pay gap. Even though the gender pay gap across the 27-nation bloc has been reduced to 14 percent for people...

