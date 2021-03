Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

Jeffrey Beall/via Wikipedia

Gun-totin' Rep. Lauren Boebert obviously has no idea what the bill (or the 14th Amendment) actually says.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/gop-congresswoman-calls-equality-act-supremacy-gays-lesbians-transveshikes/