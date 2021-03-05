The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mardi Gras protest march to go ahead in Sydney after last-minute Covid exemption granted

NSW police drops bid to stop Pride in Protest march along Oxford Street while preparations finalised for official parade at SCG

Sydney LGBTIQ+ rights protestors will march along Oxford Street while the city’s Mardi Gras is held elsewhere after New South Wales Health granted organisers an exemption from gathering restrictions.

The exemption means a court fight between NSW police, which sought to stop Saturday’s march, and the protesters will no longer go ahead.

