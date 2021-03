Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 2

Screenshot/KDSK

"I don't believe it that five Caucasian teachers, not one of them knew that. Maybe one didn't know it, maybe two didn't know it, but all five didn't know it?"

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/teachers-spell-racial-slur-giant-scrabble-letters-parents-pissed/