‘Adoption is like couples therapy’: what we learned as hosts of an LGBT+ family podcast

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

From transparency with your children to gay parenting shame, the hosts of Some Families, the first podcast series to support queer parenting, share the key issues they have adddressed

The adoption process is the equivalent of intensive couples therapy

I knew very little about the process of adoption until I started hosting Some Families with Stu, who shared his experience of adopting two children and then, a year later, a third. We have spoken to a number of other LGBTQ+ adopters on the show and the thing that I’ve learned most is that you have to really know yourselves. Throughout the journey, you are forced to answer the kinds of questions that other families never have to consider – from asserting your preferences on the age and ethnic background of a potential child, to how willing you are to take in a child with health issues or disabilities. A lot of what Stu described sounded like intensive couples therapy. Such self-analysis would be beneficial for anyone intending to start a family.

Related: It's not just about having gay parents: why we wrote our kids book about queer families | Maya Newell

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/mar/02/adoption-is-like-couples-therapy-what-we-learned-as-hosts-some-families