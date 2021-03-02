The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Polish court acquits LGBTQ+ activists over rainbow icon poster

The three defendants had been accused of desecration and offending religious feelings

A Polish court has acquitted three activists who had been accused of desecration and offending religious feelings for producing and distributing images of a revered Roman Catholic icon altered to include the LGBTQ+ rainbow.

The posters, which they distributed in the city of Płock in 2019, used rainbows as halos in an image of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus. Their aim was to protest against what they considered the hostility of Poland’s influential Catholic church toward LGBTQ+ people.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/02/polish-court-acquits-lgbtq-activists-over-rainbow-icon-poster

