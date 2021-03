Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:47 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

"Smashed. If this does not change, women's sports as we know it will die. It'll end. It'll end."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/donald-trump-calls-trans-women-biological-males-will-end-womens-sports-cpac-speech/