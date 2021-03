Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 21:19 Hits: 3

Screenshot/CSPAN

"I don't want this in my party. This is insanity and against everything that I stand for and against Christ. If you support this, you are not a conservative."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/ric-grenell-shared-trans-womans-cpac-experience-conservatives-blasting-since/