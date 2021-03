Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 23:00 Hits: 2

Jennifer M. Mason / Shutterstock

Even with the Equality Act, Torres believes LGBTQ-owned businesses "have no enforceable means of holding the financial system accountable" without his proposal.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/ritchie-torres-proposing-legislation-will-include-lgbtq-businesses-credit-regulations/