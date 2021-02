Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

Leah Herman/U.S. Congress

"The gender confusion that exists in our culture today is a clear rejection of God's good design," he said, drawing condemnation from Democrats.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/republican-congressman-says-god-detests-lgbtq-people-revolting-speech-house-floor/